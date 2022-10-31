CPDM Crime Syndicate: Professor Mendo Ze’s last words

“LET ME GO!”

“A few weeks ago, my health seriously deteriorated. Urgently transported to the central hospital of Yaoundé, I was able to discover in broad daylight the true nature of some beings in all their displayed baseness.

They came in procession, their faces engraved with a false mask of sadness, while in reality; they were hiding the lens of their androids to expose my nudity.

Oh, Lord Jesus, forgive them!

Others spread a false rumor about a supposed presidential pardon. Even my weakened heart leapt with hope, for this supreme decision loomed a medical evacuation that might have prolonged my life by a few months?

I was who I was, reaching the heights of knowledge and skirting the heights of the honors of this world. I have rubbed shoulders with crowned heads, sung to their glory and consolidated their power. I’ve reached out and given a smile to those in need.

But was I wrong in the end to believe that I was more altruistic than altruism and more humanistic than all humanisms? Didn’t I wrongly consider myself as a kind of ebony “Robin Hood”? Only history will judge.

I have hurt and hit many people, crushed innocent toes under my weight, but know that like any man, I have caused harm that I regret not having been able to repair.

Dear compatriots, as you begin to conjugate my life in the past tense, know that mine should serve as a lesson to you. May those who still have the possibility to forgive me do so.

Let those who are more upset remember one of my songs: “One Za? Who are you to judge the actions of your fellow man? No matter what we become in this world, we are very little and this time we think we have is only a deceptive illusion.

Cameroon my country, dear compatriots and fellow travelers, LET ME GO!

May Jesus Christ whom I have so magnified rid me of the chains of my sins, and free me from the illusory vaults of the grandeur of this world.”