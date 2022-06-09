CPDM Crime Syndicate: Chad-Cameroon pipeline brought in CFA12.08bn at the end of April 2022

Cameroon earned CFA12.08bn from the operation of the Chad-Cameroon pipeline between January and April 2022. According to data from the dedicated Steering Committee, this makes an increase of 4.23% compared to the CFA11.59 billion generated over the same period in 2021.

By contrast, transit fees on the pipeline went up while the offtake of crude oil at the Komé-Kribi terminal declined from 16 million barrels between January and April 30, 2021, to 15.10 million barrels over the same period in 2022. A decline of 900 thousand barrels (5.6%).

The Steering Committee does not explain how the 15.10 million barrels generated more transit fee revenue than 16 million barrels. But, rising oil prices may be a reason. According to the Composite Commodity Price Index (ICCPB) report, published by the Bank of Central African States, “energy prices rose by 18.2% in the first quarter of 2022, due to an increase in the barrel price of oil (23.4%) and natural gas (3%).”

Source: Business in Cameroon