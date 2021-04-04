Cardinal Tumi: Heartbroken President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe sends condolences to the Roman Catholic Community

To the Catholic Community

It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the passing into Eternity of Christian Cardinal Tumi, a great icon of the Catholic Church and a Man of Peace. Our sincere and deepest condolences to all the Christian faithfuls, the world over! We have lost, in the Cardinal, a great leader and reconciler. To our brothers of the Holy Order of Priesthood, our brothers and sisters of Kikaikelaki and Bui, we are indeed saddened and in shock by the sudden passing into glory of Shufai wo Kintam. His passing means so much to all of us, especially in the contemporary times of the trials and tribulations of his people.

It is emblematic and very significant that he is transitioning into Eternity, while the Christian Church is commemorating the greatest moments of our salvation through the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Saviour.

We have noted with even greater sadness the unfortunate professional misbehaviour, medically unethical, moral bankruptcy and decadence displayed immediately post his demise, evident of a failed system. We condemn the overt disrespect of the remains of such a great man. One can only imagine what those people do to the rest of humanity. We urge people to follow the precepts of the church at this sad time. Please pray for the peaceful repose of our Spiritual father, who dedicated his entire life to educate and elevate our people as Christians and Children of God. May the Soul of our dear Father Christian Cardinal Tumi, Shufai wo Kintam rest in perfect peace. Amen.





