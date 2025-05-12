Canada: Southern Cameroons protesters demand end to Biya regime

The killings in Southern Cameroons might be subsiding but the anger against the Biya regime is not going away anytime soon.

On May 9, 2025, a significant protest took place in Ottawa, Canada, organized by the Southern Cameroonian Diaspora. The event, attended by many Southern Cameroonians, began with a heartfelt worship song, expressing gratitude for the pleasant weather and safe travels for those who came from Toronto.

The head of the Ottawa branch of the protest commission addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of loyalty, resilience, and unity among Southern Cameroonians. He urged the protesters to remain steadfast in their efforts until the Biya regime acknowledged their plight and liberated Southern Cameroonians from what he described as modern-day slavery and marginalization. He reiterated that the struggle was not solely for the Ambazonian liberation forces but for all of Southern Cameroons.

The speaker called for urgent action, stating that the corrupt and tyrannical regime of President Paul Biya must heed the voices of the Southern Cameroonians and must seek a lasting solution to the crisis that has plagued the region since 2016. He expressed hope for a future where the oppressive regime was dismantled, whether through political change or other means.

Additionally, he demanded the release of all freedom fighters and leaders who have been imprisoned since the onset of the crisis. The protest concluded with the singing of the Ambazonian Anthem, as participants raised placards and flyers bearing messages such as “500k people in the bushes is an abuse” and other slogans highlighting the inhumane killings, abuses, and marginalization occurring in Cameroon.

The rally was a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and freedom in Southern Cameroons, with calls to the international community to take notice of the situation.

The event took place on Sussex Drive in Ottawa where the Cameroon high commission is located and left a lasting impression on all who attended.

By Alain Agbor Ebot in Canada