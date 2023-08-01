Cameroon under Biya on path toward collapse, fragmentation

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says the 40-year-old French Cameroun far-right regime’s insistence on pushing ahead with its war in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia has put Yaoundé on the path to collapse.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a Sunday conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief Asu Isong after the 90-year-old President Biya posthumously elevated on Saturday the late SDF Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi to the rank of Grand Cordon of Merit.

“Granting Fru Ndi that honour in a very dusty Southern Cameroons village has been the worst day in the history of the Yaoundé regime,” Yerima said, adding, “This is what puts Biya and his Francophone regime on the path of collapse, fragmentation, and disappearance.”

Dabney Yerima noted that ever since Biya declared war against the people of Southern Cameroons, some 6,000 Cameroon government army soldiers have been killed by Ambazonia Restoration Forces and that the notion of the Biya regime’s invincibility with French support has started to change in French Cameroun.

“La Republique and its backers are now facing a cascade of crises and they are all over Europe begging for money to sustain their criminality, we see that it is on the path toward collapse,” Yerima furthered.

Biya went to Russia to beg as usual, using the Russia-Africa Summit as an excuse or a pretext but left the Russian capital, Moscow, with a bloodshot eye.

Russia may be in need of allies but it does not have money to give to irresponsible governments like the Yaoundé government which has been on a begging spree for decades.

By Ewang Miriam Metchane