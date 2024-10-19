Cameroon has gone dark with its lights at night no longer visible

Cameroon has been plunged into darkness and speculations are rife. So many people are speculating that something ominous might be happening.

“There are some people who suspect that Minister Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh is working with the military to stage a coup d’état. There is tension in Yaoundé and even the ministers are trembling. Something unorthodox is certainly playing out,” a source which elected unanimity said.

In Yaoundé, a source close to the Presidency said that the power failure could be because regime insiders might be looking for ways to smuggle Mr. Biya’s remains into the country.

Other people have suggested that a coup d’état could be playing out as rumor about Mr. Biya’s death spreads like wild fire.

“How could an entire country be in total darkness? What are the people in Yaoundé cooking up? I have seen videos of Nigerians calling on the military to take over power and I think Cameroon is also ripe for a coup,” a source in Yaoundé said.

The Cameroon Concord News Group has been trying to get in touch with ENEO, the country’s power utility, but all the contact numbers provided by the company are not working.

ENEO, Cameroon’s power utility released a statement some few hours ago that there are some technical issues. But many people are still suspicious as nothing official in Cameroon earns the people’s confidence these days.

It should be recalled that the failed 1984 coup d’état was planned using SONEL which was the country’s power utility at the time to import arms into the country. If the coup had succeeded, Issa Adom would have been proclaimed the president of Cameroon.

This is a developing story.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai