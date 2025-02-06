Cameroon football legend Pascal Owona dies aged 84

Former TKC Yaoundé player who captain the Indomitable Lions to their first appearance at an African Cup of Nations in 1970 in Khartoum, Sudan has died aged 84.

Pascal Owona passed away on 5 February 2025 in Paris, France following an undisclosed illness. He was one of the most loved players in the history of Cameroonian football.

During his career he led the Indomitable Lions to an unexpected victory over Côte d’Ivoire. After trailing 2-0, Cameroon eventually won 3-2.

Pascal Owona was a hero to millions not just in TKC or the Indomitable Lions, but also deep within the ruling CPDM party.

He was admired for his sportsmanship but disliked for his role in keeping President Biya in power.

He was kicked out of the Cameroon Football Federation by a controversial Sports Minister who was extremely lacking in managerial finesse but he returned to the limelight as an agent of the ruling party and helped organized counterfeit presidential elections that guaranteed President Biya’s continued stay in power.

By Rita Akana