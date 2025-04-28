Cameroon, Chad open new border bridge

Cameroon and Chad inaugurated a bridge over the Logone River on Monday with bilateral ties deepening.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and his Chadian counterpart Allamaye Halina presided over the inauguration.

The bridge, measuring about 620 meters long and linking the Cameroonian town of Yagoua to Chad’s Bongor town, is a mark of friendship between the two countries, officials said while officially opening the bridge.

“The bridge is a symbol of togetherness and fruitful cooperation between Cameroon and Nigeria, and it will be named ‘Chad-Cameroon Bridge of Friendship, Hope, and Unity,'” said Halina.

“This is a bridge between two peoples. This will help in facilitating our coming closer together,” Ngute added.

According to the officials, the new bridge will boost connectivity between the two countries and is also expected to increase integration, commercial exchanges, and movement of goods and people between the Economic Community of West African States and the Economic Community of Central African States.

Source: Xinhuanet