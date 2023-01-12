Cameroon Burning: UN releases funds to help victims of floods, violence

The United Nations has released 6 million U.S. dollars in emergency funding to aid thousands of victims of floods and violence in Cameroon, a UN spokesman said on Wednesday.

Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the world organization’s emergency relief coordinator, allocated the Central Emergency Response Fund’s aid to help people in Cameroon’s far north, northwest, and southwest regions, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Last year, hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes and abandon their property because of violence or floods,” Dujarric said. “These forced displacements increased protection risks, loss of livelihoods and food insecurity in those impacted areas.”

He said the funds would help provide protection, shelter services, food and nutritional assistance.

“Despite the challenges faced by humanitarian organizations to access remote areas due to violence, impediments to movement and poor road conditions, we, along with our partners remain mobilized to provide aid to the most vulnerable,” the spokesman said.

Humanitarians will need more than 413 million dollars to help 2.4 million people in Cameroon this year, he said.

