The Cuban Foreign Ministry celebrated the 49th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Cameroon.

The Ministry ratified on the social network X, formerly Twitter, the will to strengthen the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Cuba and Cameroon have maintained historic ties of collaboration, based on solidarity and mutual respect.

Cameroon has taken a firm position by rejecting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

Source: plenglish.com