90-year-old Biya, who has ruled for over 40 years, condemns Gabon coup

The National Chairman of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate in Yaoundé has condemned the recent coup in Gabon that ousted sit-tight leader, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Paul Biya, one of the longest-serving dictators in Africa has ruled for 41 years.

A statement issued by the Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi, on Thursday, said, “The Government of Cameroon has taken note of and is worried about the events that occurred in Gabon on 30 August 2023.

“It condemns the ongoing anti-constitutional change of Government which violates the fundamental principles and values of the Economic Community of Central African States and of the African Union.

“It calls on all the stakeholders to ensure the physical integrity of President Ali Bongo Ondimba and members of his family, the rapid restoration of constitutional order, and the preservation of peace and stability so dear to the sons and daughters of Gabon and the other Central African countries.”

The situation in Gabon reportedly forced Biya to make new appointments at the Defense Ministry’s central administrative unit.

Biya has ruled as the President of Cameroon since November 6, 1982, having previously been Prime Minister of Cameroon from 1975 to 1982.

With the latest coup in Gabon on Wednesday, Africa has experienced eight coups over the last three years, since August 2020 which is good news for the suffering new generation.

By Chi Prudence Asong with additional reporting from Ewang Miriam Metchane