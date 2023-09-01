‘Biya did not campaign in the last election and he was announced winner’

A Nigerian Lawyer and Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu has alleged that the Cameroon President, Paul Biya did not campaign in the last election and was strangely announced the winner. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that the democratic choices of the people in Africa have become strangulated recently. He further argued that the crisis of elective governance in Africa is crisis of interminable Presidencies.

He said, ”When government makes it impossible for people to exercise that option to renew that legitimacy properly, then the democratic choices become strangulated. And that is really what you have in many countries.

Paul Biya did not campaign in the last election in Cameroon and he was announced the winner. And anyone who looked at Paul Biya the last time he appeared in the United States will feel sorry for him. Because nobody should be exposed to the kind of indignities that he subjected himself to as an old man.”

