Buea Mount Cameroon Race: Kenya’s Charles Kipsang dies of Heart Attack

36 year-old Kenyan athlete by name Charles Kipsang, participant at the 29th edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope, collapsed and dies of heart attack.

Information gathered holds that, Kipsang was transported to the Buea Regional Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Despite numerous efforts to reanimate him at the Molyko Omnisport stadium failed.

The athlete though looking exhausted after crossing the finish line, showed no signs of ill health.

Charles Kipsang becomes the second Kenyan athlete, to have died within a short time frame.

