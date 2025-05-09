Boko Haram’s renewed aggression threatens Far North border region

An attack attributed to the Islamist group Boko Haram killed three Cameroonian soldiers, Second-class sailors Njoume Ebongue, Vincent Zamsia, and Alfa Mahamat. Six other soldiers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the Makary district hospital. They are identified as Prosper Abeng, Frédérique Zouyabeb, François Ninong Ebiane, Arouna Ibrahim, Nzepieng Dingo, and Jean Kilwe.

Military intelligence reported significant material losses, including the seizure of three heavy weapons, notably an 81 mm mortar, and a substantial amount of ammunition. The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) camp was set ablaze, the Hile Alifa special police station was ransacked, and two motorcycles belonging to this unit were taken. The flagpole was completely destroyed, the flag burned, and the local mayor’s house was set on fire. Additionally, two vehicles, a tricycle, and three computers were stolen, according to the same source.

Boko Haram has intensified its aggression since March, employing more sophisticated equipment in its attacks. A significant assault occurred during the night of March 24-25 in Woulgo, a locality in the Logone-et-Chari department in the Far North region. Security sources indicated that the attackers targeted one of the largest military bases in the region, situated on the Cameroon-Nigeria border. While Cameroonian forces repelled the attack, twelve soldiers were killed.

In the Woulgo assault, the militants first deployed kamikaze drones to neutralize strategic points before launching a ground attack. “They used drones to neutralize strategic points, like watchtowers, then attacked by motorcycle, as usual,” a military source stationed in the region explained. This attack followed another assault ten days prior on the Soueram military post, also in the Far North, where the jihadists seized a significant cache of weapons.

This latest deadly attack underscores that Boko Haram remains a persistent threat in the Lake Chad Basin area, despite a perceived lull in activity. Despite a strong response from the Cameroonian army, the terrorist group continues to conduct deadly operations, spreading fear and destabilizing border areas with Nigeria.

Source: Sbbc