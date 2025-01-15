Biya’s Justice Minister receiving emergency treatment in French hospital

Justice Minister Laurent Esso had to be rushed to a hospital in France after becoming seriously unwell.

Esso had to be evacuated by a presidential directive after he fell ill at his home in Yaoundé.

Mr Laurent Esso is widely seen as one of President Biya’s most trusted acolytes and has served in his government holding numerous portfolios including being Secretary General at the presidency of the republic.

He is known for his arrogant style – a key facet for any Francophone politician – and was described in 2024 as “Finish the Job,” by several media organizations in Cameroon following the role he allegedly played in the murder of journalist Martinez Zogo .

Mr Esso collapsed during National Day celebration inside the Unity Palace in 2024 but silenced critics who claimed that he could not juggle all his ministerial briefs by making a late night trip to the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaoundé to stop an internal revolt.

He has been reachable and available to act at any time against opponents of the Biya regime and this includes during emergencies, at night and at the weekends. And while he is adored by many CPDM militants, he is reviled by critics in equal measure.

The politician, who represents the Sawa people in the Littoral region, remains the main architect of President Biya’s failure as a statesman.

Despite his recent difficult relationship with aides close to the Cameroonian first lady Chantal Biya, he has remained firmly behind President Biya and was a key figure in the arrest and humiliation of the late Lord Justice Ayah Paul Abine.

More recently he has been key in green lighting plans for the continued detention of Southern Cameroons activists including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

Rumour circulated recently that the Biya ally was denied authorization to leave the country for treatment abroad.

Etoudi attempted to downplay the seriousness of Esso’s health condition but doing so has become increasingly very difficult. His declining health has reignited public and media debates surrounding his role in the corrupt Biya regime.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai