Biya’s continued stay in power: UN starts collaboration with Elecam

The United Nations (UN) kicked off its partnership with Elections Cameroon (Elecam) on May 26, 2025. The deal, signed May 9 by Elecam’s Electoral Council President Enow Abrams Egbe and UN Resident Coordinator Issa Sanogo, aims to support Cameroon’s election process.

The partnership started with a five-day training workshop in Ebolowa for 50 Elecam officials. The workshop focuses on electoral administration, integrity, ethics, risk management, trust-building, and gender inclusion in election policies.

Elecam’s Deputy Director General Abdoulkarimou and UN’s Stean Auguste Tshiband opened the training.

The UN says the program will boost Elecam’s senior staff expertise and strengthen election credibility.

The technical assistance deal, worth over CFA3 billion, has stirred public debate. Opposition leaders Maurice Kamto (MRC) and Serge Espoir Matomba (PURS), both presidential hopefuls, demand transparency.

They want the government to publish the full agreement, calling it unclear. They accuse the UN of interfering in Cameroon’s election, citing similar actions in other countries.

Source: Sbbc