Biya’s continued stay in power: EU urges restraint after violent repression

The European Union has declared itself deeply concerned about the violent repression of protests that have rocked Cameroon following a disputed presidential vote.

The EU urged Cameroonian authorities to release all individuals who have been arbitrarily detained since the election.

At least four people have been killed in the African nation since demonstrators took to the streets to protest the announcement that Paul Biya had secured an eighth term in office.

The European Union urges all sides to maintain restraint and refrain from any action that may further exacerbate tensions according to the bloc’s foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

Violence in the aftermath of the closer-than-expected ballot has raised fears that the unrest could escalate in the former French colony in central Africa.

Four people were killed in clashes between security forces and supporters of the opposition in the economic capital Douala on Sunday according to the region’s governor.

More protests took place on Monday despite restrictions with security forces reportedly moving in to break up the latest demonstrations.

The EU deplored the death by firearm of a number of civilians El Anouni said.

The spokesman also called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained since the presidential elections.

Biya who is 92 years old is only the second person to lead Cameroon since independence from France in 1960.

He has ruled with an iron fist repressing all political and armed opposition and holding onto power in the face of social upheaval economic inequality and separatist violence.

Source – AFP