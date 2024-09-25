Cameroon’s notorious and ever ailing president, Paul Biya, has finally taken up residence in Switzerland after failing to return to his dirty and constantly deteriorating country, Cameroon, on Wednesday.

The 91-year-old Biya has been dealing with multiple health issues and the burden of age can be seen on his face.

Mr. Biya is unable to walk and he is gradually losing his mind, triggering debates about his ability to continue ruling a country he has deliberately destroyed through corruption and incompetence.

Since leaving China some ten days ago, Mr. Biya has been in Geneva where his doctors are in a rush against time to save the life of the 91-year-old dictator whose mismanagement of his country has triggered a wave of migration from the country.

Thousands of Cameroonians are leaving the country in utter disappointment and there is no sign that things will be changing for the better anytime soon.

Today, there is a vacancy at the country’s presidential palace also known as the Unity Palace. Power is going abegging in Yaoundé and even the military is incapable of saving the country.

Mr. Biya, who once thought he was invincible, is today bowing to the will of time and age. Though he knows he has been a disaster to the country, the 91-year-old is not willing to yield power to his successor for fear that he and his protégés could be dragged to jail.

Biya left Cameroon for Beijing on September 8 for the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Cameroon Concord News understands he was unable to fly back to Cameroon yesterday and his bill of health after the cancellation has not been officially revealed. The incident has undoubtedly triggered a surge of reactions and conversations among Cameroonians.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai