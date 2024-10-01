Biya secretly dying of cancer in France

President Paul Biya has prostate cancer that is spreading and he has been told that he is going, Cameroon Intelligence Report correspondent in Paris has gathered from credible sources in France.

Biya is 91 years old and is Cameroon’s longest serving head of state that plans to still run for office in the upcoming presidential elections.

Cameroon government officials say the dictator is holidaying in France but those who are in the know have hinted this publication that Biya is secretly dying of prostate cancer and he is now aware his time is nearly up.

The French government is reportedly using secret channels to prepare the Cameroonian military, the gendarmerie including senior political elites in Yaoundé for the expected outcome.

We understand things took a dramatic turn for President Biya while in China and his Swiss doctors are now worried that at any time he could enter a sharp decline.

Biya’s aides have never said he has cancer and are normally fiercely defensive of the corrupt leader’s medical privacy. Unity Palace has also never said publicly that Mr. Biya has cancer.

“Treatment will be stopped because of Biya’s age and also because the cancer is spreading,” a source at the Cameroon embassy in Paris, France was quoted as saying to a secret service officer.

French diplomatic cables are saying that if fully recovered, Biya intends to attend the Francophonie Summit in France before going home to die.

At the time of filing this report, information filtered that Biya’s prostate cancer has spread to other organs.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files