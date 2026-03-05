Biya regime to send over 500 firms to China’s Canton Fair

Cameroon plans to send more than 500 economic operators to the 139th Canton Fair in Guangzhou as businesses seek new trade deals and industrial equipment to support the country’s transformation agenda. The initiative was presented on 26 February in Douala during a press briefing organised by the China-Cameroon Business Association (CCBA), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts (CCIMA) and CCA Bank.

The 139th edition of the Canton Fair will take place in two phases in Guangzhou, China. The first runs from 15 April to 5 May 2026, while a second session is scheduled for October. According to CCBA President Alain Daniel Yando, the event is expected to host over one million participants from around the world each year, offering Cameroonian businesses access to a vast international marketplace. More than 500 Cameroonian operators are projected to attend, aiming to strengthen trade links between Cameroon and China, relations that date back to 1971.

Organisers stated that the fair provides an opportunity for local businesses to consolidate their presence on international markets by leveraging established networks. The CCBA indicated that its platform connects more than 2,000 partner companies in both countries. It also highlighted cooperation with the Nova International Cooperation Platform, which works with 2,500 chambers of commerce across China and provides access to a network of over 100,000 partner enterprises. The scale of these networks is expected to expand commercial exchanges and sourcing opportunities for Cameroonian firms.

For the CCIMA, which has participated in the Canton Fair since 2018, the objective is to secure partnerships capable of contributing to Cameroon’s development. Officials stated that emphasis will be placed on acquiring production tools and industrial machinery to enable the local processing of raw materials. The approach aligns with the government’s National Development Strategy, NDS30, national development strategy, which prioritises industrial transformation and value addition within the domestic economy.

During the press briefing, CCA Bank presented financing and international payment solutions tailored to import-export operations. The bank’s involvement is intended to support companies with structured funding and to reduce risks associated with cross-border transactions.

Stakeholders indicated that the overall aim of the Cameroon delegation is to translate trade engagement into concrete industrial outcomes.

