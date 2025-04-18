Biya regime honored at Koffi Annan Awards for road safety reforms

Cameroon was recognized for its proactive commitment to reducing road accidents through the implementation of several innovative reforms at the third edition of the Koffi Annan Road Safety Awards, held April 14-15, 2025. The Cameroonian delegation, led by Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Masséna Ngallè Bibéhè, accepted the honor.

Among the praised initiatives were the overhaul of the driver’s license issuance process, the modernization of vehicle inspection procedures, the digitization of transport documents, and the launch of the intelligent Ym@ne Driver system, developed in partnership with the MTN-Camtrack consortium. Cameroon has also established an efficient system for collecting and analyzing road accident data.

These efforts underscore the authorities’ determination to save lives, modernize road governance tools, and cultivate a genuine culture of road safety. International bodies overseeing the Awards acknowledged their impact, ranking Cameroon among the most dynamic and innovative countries in road safety both in Africa and globally.

However, despite this progress, significant challenges persist in ensuring safe, sustainable, and inclusive mobility. According to consultancy firm Securoute, the primary causes of accidents in Cameroon are speeding (35%), vehicle condition (17%), driver intoxication (10.5%), loss of control (10.5%), road conditions (10%), and dangerous overtaking (7%). Mechanical failures and tire issues also contribute to accidents.

These accidents impose a substantial economic burden, with Securoute estimating annual losses of 200 billion CFA francs for the state. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) also ranks Cameroon, alongside Uganda, among the countries with the highest road fatality rates on the continent. The country records an average of 16,583 accidents and 1,500 deaths annually, with a road mortality rate of 26.7 per 100,000 inhabitants – a figure higher than in many West African nations.

Established in 2022, the Koffi Annan Award annually celebrates exemplary initiatives in road safety, honoring the legacy of the former UN Secretary-General, a dedicated advocate for this cause. The ceremony is jointly organized by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, UNECA, the Koffi Annan Foundation, and the host kingdom.

