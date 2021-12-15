Biya military aggressions have left over 1700 Anglophone young men dead

The Ambazonia Interim Government says more than 1700 Southern Cameroons young men have lost their lives ever since the 88-year old Paul Biya launched a bloody military onslaught against the people of West Cameroon roughly five years ago.

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, Dabney Yerima, in a statement released on Monday, announced that 1700 young men including university graduates have been killed and 1200 others sustained injuries as a result of the incessant Biya regime military attacks in Southern Cameroons.

Vice President Dabney Yerima in the statement highlighted that the situation of Southern Cameroons rural women is fairly dire; and the level of Francophone army violence against them has soared.

Dabney Yerima pointed out that the devastating French Cameroun military campaign has deprived British Southern Cameroonians of their basic rights to access health services as hospitals and medical centers are in ruins and in very unhygienic conditions that encourage the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Yerima went on to note that thousands of Southern Cameroons children who are presently living in the forest suffer from malnutrition.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai