Biya has been hiding cancer for years

After he peed on his trousers during national day celebration, Cameroon Intelligence Report sources in Yaoundé revealed late on Friday 30 May, 2025 that President Paul Biya has been suffering ever since he had a prostate cancer operation in New York City some two decades ago and he is no longer capable of governing.

The 92-year-old leader’s May 20 outing, caused a political and ethical storm all over the nation with his acolytes and close allies now saying that he is unfit to rule.

A well placed medical source who confirmed that Biya may not get to October sued for anonymity on grounds that he will be denounced for breaking the medical confidentiality rule.

Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV) drew heavy criticism from its viewers for airing very little on the president during the gala inside the Unity Palace.

Biya’s cancer has been kept a state secret for years even after the operation in New York.

Biya is no longer fit to govern because he is so unwell and he spends most of his time lying down in his villa in Mvomeka’a, and is frequently too tired to look at documents.

An unnamed source was quoted recently as saying that Mr Biya knew about his cancer even before he changed the constitution that made him president for life.

In a country where every CPDM baron’s illness is being kept secret, no one expects Etoudi to be open about Biya’s bill of health.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that President Biya underwent cancer treatment in the United States under an assumed name in a process that was teleguided by the late Dr Martin Belinga Eboutou. Since then he has been receiving treatment which involved him being put on a drip every day, even at summits and on state visits.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai