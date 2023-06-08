Biya Beti Ewondo Regime: Contract awards surge, but execution rates fall behind

The Public Investment Budget (BIP) in Cameroon was executed at 74.56% in 2021, according to the National Committee for Monitoring the Physical and Financial Execution of Public Investment. Compared to 2021, when the rate was 74.99%, this makes a decline of 0.43 pts.

While the execution stagnates, the commitment (contracting) rate for these projects has improved significantly, rising from 81.41% in 2021 to 92.07% in 2022, an increase of more than 10 points. The Committee attributes the slow execution rate to several factors, including delayed project development, abandoned sites due to payment issues, sluggish implementation of jointly-financed projects, inadequate ownership of implementation procedures, and the security crisis in certain regions.

By region, the North and Adamaoua have the highest execution rates, at 91.5% and 87.8% respectively. Despite the security crisis in the Anglophone regions, the execution rate in the Northwest was 87.86%, compared with 73.6% in the Southwest. The worst performer in terms of physical execution remains the Central region, with a rate of 65.76% of project executed by the end of 2022.

Source: Business in Cameroon