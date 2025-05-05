Belgium: Catholic Men Organization in Antwerp gets new uniform

At a time in the history of the Holy Roman Catholic Church when men are failing to properly catechize and lead their families to Christ, Revered Father Callistus Uzoma O, chaplain of the Anglophone African Catholic Community Antwerp in the Kingdom of Belgium is encouraged by signs of a great spirit of cooperation among Catholic men in his parish to become spiritual heads of their families.

The members of the Catholic Men Organization in Antwerp celebrated Men’s Day with their new uniform during a rich Eucharistic ritual performed in Onze Lieve Vroum Boodschap Kerk Luchtbal Antwerp.

Speaking during the holy mass, Rev. Fr. Callistus Uzoma who blessed the uniform stated that all CMO members should promote oneness, peace and unity in the family in order to restore a sound Christian manliness.

Fr Uzoma enjoined the fathers not to leave the protective arms of God so that whenever they faced challenges and destruction they would receive salvation.

The highpoint of the event was a presentation from a young kid Jason Tumassang to all the members of CMO Antwerp in appreciation of their efforts to make the Anglophone African Catholic Community Antwerp move forward.

The Catholic Men Organization in Antwerp is run by a powerful governing body headed by Chairman Lawrence Ona, Moses Nji (Alhaji) Secretary General, Emmanuel Onunkwor – Deputy Secretary General, Uche Eze – Financial Secretary, James Barniah – Treasurer, Nicholas Onovo – Chief Whip and Nicholas Michael – Catechist.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai on special assignment in Antwerp