Bamenda sees lower inflation in 2024 despite ongoing Ambazonia crisis

In 2024, Bamenda, the capital of the North-West region, saw an inflation rate of 3.5%. This is notably lower than the national average of 4.7%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). As a result, Bamenda is one of the three cities least affected by inflation in the country, alongside Garoua (3%) and Ngaoundéré, the capital of the Adamaoua region.

However, other cities experienced higher inflation rates in 2024. Maroua saw the biggest increase, with inflation hitting 7%, followed by Douala at 5.1%. Buea, the capital of the South-West region, as well as Bafoussam and Ebolowa, each recorded an inflation rate of 4.7%. Buea has been particularly impacted by the ongoing socio-political crisis that began in late 2016, which has had significant effects on its economy.

The INS attributes these regional differences in inflation to factors such as varying transportation costs, differences in product availability, and the specific challenges posed by local supply chains.

Source: Business in Cameroon