1,736 Cameroonians face deportation from US

A total of 1,736 Cameroonians, are at risk of deportation from the United States as part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration. According to a document from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which was shared with the media, this move is part of a wider initiative to remove over 1.4 million non-citizens who are subject to final deportation orders.

The data, titled Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship, revealed that Cameroon is one of the countries most affected by the operation, alongside Mexico and El Salvador, which account for 252,044 and 203,822 deportations respectively.

The report outlined that as of November 2024, over 1.4 million individuals, including Cameroonians, have been placed under final removal orders. These individuals, although not currently detained, have exhausted their legal avenues to remain in the US. ICE’s primary mission is to enforce immigration laws and ensure that individuals who are in the US unlawfully are removed.

President Trump has been pushing for a tougher stance on immigration, which includes increased deportations. In a statement last week, Trump reiterated his administration’s position on deporting “criminal aliens” and reinforced his broader immigration agenda, including military deployment along the southern border with Mexico.

“America is respected again,” the White House declared in a recent statement, adding that its immigration policies are focused on securing national borders. The situation has stirred concerns, particularly among African migrants, with Cameroonians being a key group impacted by these measures. Although the Cameroonian government has not publicly commented on the deportation figures, the news is likely to cause apprehension among those facing removal.