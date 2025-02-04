Bamenda: Anger erupts over death of Caterpillar driver killed by Amba fighters

The death of a Caterpillar driver in Bamenda, the chief city in the North West region has provoked widespread outrage from road construction workers.

Road maintainers in Anglophone Cameroon have a record of unsafe conditions with several reported deaths in the past few years.

The horrific death of the Caterpillar driver in Bamenda has devastated many involved in the so-called reconstruction of Southern Cameroons.

He was killed instantly in Small Mankon by unidentified gunmen while he was working on the site of a collapsed bridge. The circumstances of the attack remain unclear, and no authority has commented on the tragedy.

The attack highlights once again the precarious situation in English speaking Cameroon, where violence continues to disrupt the daily lives of citizens.

By Fon Lawrence