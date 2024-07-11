Bamenda: Amba commander killed in Mancho Street

A separatist commander was killed in a dawn raid by the army Wednesday in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking Northwest region, according to local and security sources.

The commander, known as “Commander Iron,” was ambushed along with another separatist fighter in Mancho Street neighborhood in Bamenda city, a military official in the region said.

“Our troops ambushed and neutralized them early today,” said the official, who requested anonymity.

Security sources said that “Commander Iron” had recently assumed leadership following the death of another separatist commander in a previous military operation last week.

Bamenda has seen escalating violence this month after separatist fighters mandated all city taxis be painted in blue and white, symbolizing the flag colors of their envisioned independent state of “Ambazonia” in Cameroon’s Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions.

Since 2017, separatist have clashed with government forces in these regions, attempting to establish an independent nation.

