Bafaw Monarch apologizes to Cameroonians

The Bafaw paramount leader and CPDM stalwart, Nfon Mukete IV Ekoko, has done the right thing by apologizing to Cameroonians for statements he made during a rally where he told CDC workers to vote for President Paul Biya or be called “thieves.”

He made the statement following the government’s disbursement of salary arrears owed to CDC workers from 2018 to 2022. His remarks drew widespread flak as they were considered by critics and human rights activists as an attempt to coerce workers into voting for the ruling CPDM.

The Bafaw paramount chief who believes in democracy promptly issued a statement on October 9, 2025 in his palace in Kumba, Southwest region wherein he said that:

“First and foremost, I recognize and fully respect the constitutional right of every Cameroonian citizen to vote according to their conscience, free from coercion or intimidation. Any words I may have expressed that appeared to suggest otherwise were unfortunate and do not reflect the spirit of unity, dignity, and democratic values that I have always sought to uphold.”

The statement added that “My intention was never to threaten or divide, but to encourage civic participation. However, I understand that the phrasing and tone of my remarks were inappropriate, and for that, I offer my sincere apologies.”

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to respecting the free will of all voters.”

It should be underscored that Nfon Mukete did the right thing by apologizing as many other politicians would not have apologized. Apologizing is not cultural in Cameroon and the chief should be appreciated for his humility.

This is the type of chief the Southwest region in particular and Cameroon in general need. Acknowledging your mistakes does not in anyway diminish you. To err is human and to forgive is divine. Southwesterners in particular and Cameroonians in general should therefore forgive a chief who is humble.

By Dr. Joachim Arrey