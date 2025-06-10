Austria: Several people confirmed dead in school shooting

Several people have been killed in a shooting at a secondary school in the Austrian city of Graz, police say.

Students and teachers are believed to be among the casualties after gunshots at the Dreierschützengasse high school.

According to tabloid Kronen Zeitung eight people have been killed, but the number of fatalities has not been confirmed by officials yet

A police spokesman tells public broadcaster ORF the suspected gunman is believed to have killed himself

Police say an operation is under way and a helicopter has been deployed.

