Arrest of Issa Tchiroma’s photographer: shameful, disgusting and disgraceful

We of the Concord Group are expressing grave concern over the reported arrest and detention of the personal photographer of President-elect Issa Tchiroma Bakary. We understand Alpha was arrested in Garoua and immediately transferred to SED in Yaoundé. His arrest raises serious questions about respect for fundamental rights, press freedom, and the protection of individuals engaged in journalistic and documentary work.

For those who do not know, photographers and media professionals play a crucial role in documenting public life, ensuring transparency, and informing citizens. Their work—especially when linked to public figures—falls squarely within the scope of freedom of expression and the right to information, both of which are protected under national constitutions and international human rights instruments.

The arrest of Tchiroma’s photographer is connected to the lawful exercise of professional duties. Alpha’s arrest is a continuation of a vicious policy designed by the ruling CPDM crime syndicate to intimidate media workers and restrict the public’s access to information.

Arbitrary arrest and detention in the so called advanced democracy practiced in Yaoundé violates core principles of the rule of law. Any deprivation of liberty must be lawful, necessary, proportionate, and accompanied by due process guarantees, including access to legal counsel and prompt information about the reasons for arrest.

Minister Paul Atanga Nji’s targeting of a photographer for his professional association or for content produced in the public interest undermines freedom of the press and constitute an abuse of his authority as Minister of Territorial Administration. Paul Atanga Nji’s action also contributes to a climate of fear that discourages journalists from carrying out their work freely and independently.

The arrest of Mr. Alpha has reportedly sent a chilling signal to media professionals, photographers, and journalists who documented Issa Tchiroma’s presidential election campaign and his political life. When those behind the cameras in Cameroon are treated with contempt, society as a whole suffers from reduced transparency, weakened accountability, and diminished democratic space.

Cameroon Concord News Group is calling for an immediate clarification of the legal basis for the arrest and the current status of the photographer.

We of the Concord Group are also demanding unconditional release of the photographer since no credible, lawful charges exist.

We also call on whosoever is going by that title Minister of Territorial Administration to show full respect for due process and the rights of the detained individual and to prevent future abuses against journalists and photographers.

The arrest of Issa Tchiroma’s photographer, as reported, is deeply concerning and incompatible with democratic norms and human rights standards. Authorities must act swiftly to remedy this situation, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that no individual is punished for documenting public life. Protecting media professionals is not optional—it is essential to transparency, accountability, and justice.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief