Archbishop Nkea says amid Amba conflict, situation improves for civilians—but torture continues

Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, the president of Cameroon’s Episcopal conference has said that the situation for civilians amid the Anglophone Crisis “has improved significantly, at least in terms of daily life”—but “we still have many cases of kidnappings and ransom demands, torture continues, and the population still lives in fear.”

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported that the conflict has displaced 800,000 over the past eight years, “making the area the scene of one of the most serious and ignored crises in the world.”

Cameroon, the Central African giant of 31 million is 58% Christian (28% Catholic), 22% Muslim, and 19% ethnic religionist. Pope Benedict made an apostolic journey there in 2009.

Source: Catholic Culture