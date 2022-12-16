Another legendary Makossa singer Djene Djento dies suddenly of cardiac arrest

Tributes have been pouring to Djene Djento who died suddenly of a suspected cardiac arrest in Dschang.

Djene Djento who rose to prominence in the early 80s with his popular song debroussailler travelled to the land of his ancestors on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the legendary Makossa singer and composer was attending a function in Dschang when he suffered a heart attack.

Djene Djento had a brilliant music career alongside some heavyweights like Manulo and Salle John.

His passing comes to further sadden the world of Cameroonian showbiz, which has already been scalded by the disappearance earlier this week of Ekambi Brillant.

By Rita Akana