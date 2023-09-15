Anglophone soldier and two sons among gang arrested in Yaoundé

A retired soldier, Takor Christopher has been arrested in Yaoundé for allegedly being an accomplice to a gang that has been terrorizing the population of Yaoundé.

The gang involving 5 members of ages between 21 and 37 were revealed to the public at the Yaoundé IV central police station on Wednesday September 13, 2023. They were accompanied by two alleged accomplices, retired soldier, Takor Christopher and a woman, Abomo Stephanie.

They are suspected of robbing and killing a 65-year-old man called Tientcheu Raymond a few weeks ago in the nation’s capital.

During the public presentation ritual on Wednesday, Police Commissioner, Mindjom Christine Irene said Takor, who is the father of two of the suspects, has been covering them throughout. Takor’s two sons Joshua and Enow, are said to be leaders of the gang.

Source: Cameroon News Agency