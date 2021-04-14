Ambazonia Interim Government slam silence on French Cameroun crimes

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima has slammed the international community’s silence in the face of French Cameroun’s illegal acts in Ambazonia homeland.

During a recent trip to four Southern African states, the exiled Southern Cameroons leader echoed the position of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, leader of the Ambazonian nation that Southern Cameroonians should be strong, determined, courageous and steadfast and that freedom and the independence of Southern Cameroons is priceless.

Vice President Yerima called for international action amid the continued detention of the Ambazonia leader and his top aides including thousands of innocent Southern Cameroonians in French Cameroun jails and detention facilities. Yerima also slammed the French government of President Emmanuel Macron as a key partner in exacerbating the suffering of millions of Southern Cameroonians.

In Namibia and Tanzania, Yerima told local MPs and civil rights leaders that La Republique du Cameroun’s military onslaught on Southern Cameroons has caused a severe shortage of basics, including fuel, food and water, leading to numerous deaths.

The mineral-rich but poverty-stricken Southern Cameroons territory has been unstable since the forced unification with French Cameroun.

Thousands of people have died since President Biya declared a war against the English speaking people four years ago and more than a quarter of the population have fled their homes. Of these, 75,000 are refugees in neighbouring Nigeria.

Even though bloodshed has receded in intensity over the last few months, violence remains chronic as Ambazonia Restoration Forces and militia groups hold sway over two-thirds of the rural areas.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London







