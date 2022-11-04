Amba fighters attack Gendarmerie Post in French Cameroun, 2 officers injured

Ambazonia fighters attacked a gendarmerie post in Foumbot, Noun Division in the West region late on Thursday, injuring two officials and triggering a gun battle.

“As per initial reports, Anglophone separatists have attacked the Foumbot post. Two special officers are injured” the Gendarmerie Legion Commander said in a security correspondence to the National Gendarmerie Headquarters in Yaoundé.

The legion commander added that Southern Cameroons fighters were running short of logistics and are now targeting security posts in French Cameroun settlements to refuel in arms and ammunition.

The commander of the Western Gendarmerie Legion also revealed that the attack on the Foumbot post was carried out by a group led by Amba Commander She Joseph.

Cameroon government defense and security forces in the Noun Division have been placed on high alert, and vigilance has increased in the town.

It should be recalled that the West region borders the North West and that Amba fighters made an incursion into Noun Division last June and attacked the gendarmerie post at Njitapon, killing five gendarmes and taking their weapons and ammunition. In Bamboutos Division, Amba attacks are also common.

By Fon Lawrence