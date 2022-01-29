Africa Cup of Nations: Toko-Ekambi brace gifts Cameroon 2-0 quarterfinal win over Gambia

Gambia went into this match as the tournament’s top giant-killers, but they were no match for confident Cameroon, who attacked in relentless waves to win decisively, with two strong goals by Lyon striker Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Hosts Cameroon installed themselves as competition favourites with a string of impressive victories, and this performance will only have boosted their confidence.

Surprisingly, minnows Gambia were one of the tournament’s most impressive teams – boasting giant-killing victories over Tunisia and then Guinea, with striker Musa Barrow demonstrating particular talent for capitalising on opponents’ errors.

But Cameroon were in a class of their own in this quarterfinal, dominating possession, seldom allowing Gambia anything close to a goalscoring opportunity. Toko-Ekambi put them one up shortly after half-time with an exquisite header from an equally sumptuous Collins Fai cross. Seven minutes later he made it two, launching an impreccably timed run from behind the Gambia defense to tap a low cross into the back of the net. That extinguished any remaining doubt about who would prevail.

Source: France 24