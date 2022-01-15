Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon v Ghana ends in chaos with on-pitch scuffle

It was a game of two halves and two great goals as a magnificent 25-yard strike by ex-Marseille striker André Ayew put Ghana 1-0 up against Gabon in the 18th minute – then Jim Allevinah equalised with a similarly magnificent shot in the 88th minute.

However, the match ended in chaos and resulted in Ghana’s Benjamin Tetteh being shown a red card.

Gabon attacked well in the game’s opening minutes but Ghana’s André Ayew scored a corker of a goal nearly 20 minutes in – smashing in a tremendous shot from the edge of the box, setting the mood for Ghana’s ascendancy in the first half.

But Gabon were the team with all the attacking momentum in the tense second half, as Ghana defended well but also resorted to scrappy challenges and time-wasting. Then the inevitable moment came when Gabon’s Jim Allevinah surged forward to smash the ball into the net in the dying minutes of the game.

Reported by Camcordnews and France 24