Abdul Karim Ali:  Southern Cameroons activist sentenced to life in prison

The Francophone dominated Yaoundé Military Tribunal has sentenced renowned Muslim scholar and activist Abdul Karim Ali to life in prison in a case considered by many international observers as politically motivated.

Abdul Karim has already spent more than two years in prison without being convicted.

He was found guilty of lame and ridiculous charges related to the Southern Cameroons uprising that started in 2016.

Karim denied the charges and in May 2024, he announced that he did not recognize the jurisdiction of the Yaoundé military court.

Abdul Karim Ali was sentenced on Wednesday 16 April by the Yaoundé military tribunal in absentia.

The Abdul Karim-Cameroon government affair all started with a video he recorded on 9 July 2022, in which he accused a military official of torturing civilians.

Two of his friends are also being held because of their links with him. All three were officially remanded in custody on 2 February 2023 on charges of ‘hostility towards the homeland’, ‘failure to report’, “secession” and ‘rebellion’.

Karim Ali and two of his co-defendants had already appeared several times before the Yaoundé military court. At the third hearing, they were officially remanded in custody by the examining magistrate.

Karim Ali’s conviction has already provoked numerous reactions from the Southern Cameroons public including the diaspora.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai