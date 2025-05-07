3 Cameroonian soldiers killed, 6 injured in Boko Haram attack

Terror group Boko Haram raided a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region Tuesday, killing three soldiers, local media and security sources said.

The attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Hile-Alifa of the region.

One local source who requested anonymity said that the attack lasted almost two hours and targeted both military and civilian targets, “torching houses and vehicles.”

Six soldiers were injured and rushed to a local hospital, according to the sources.

The militants used sophisticated weaponry including drones in the attack, local media reported, citing security sources.

Boko Haram has been operating in the region since 2014.

