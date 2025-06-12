242 on board Air India flight to London that crashed after takeoff in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane with more than 200 people on board crashed near the airport in India’s western city of Ahmedabad, the airline and police officials said on Thursday, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

The plane was headed to London’s Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

The 242 people included 217 adults and 11 children, a source told Reuters. Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, the airline said.

Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.

Source: France 24