2 killed, 19 kidnapped in Boko Haram attack in Cameroon

Militants from Boko Haram, a terror group, raided four communities in Cameroon’s Far North Region late Friday, killing two people and abducting 19 others, security sources said Saturday.

The attackers struck villages in the Blangoua district while residents were asleep, opening fire indiscriminately, a regional security official said on condition of anonymity.

“The terrorists attacked villagers using guns, machetes, knives and clubs. Those who tried to flee were caught and killed on the spot,” the official said.

Women and children were among those abducted, the source added, noting that the army has launched a search-and-rescue operation.

Boko Haram has been active in the region since 2014 and is notorious for targeting civilians, often kidnapping victims for ransom.

Source: Xinhuanet