Yerima, IG officials discuss reinforcement of resistance against French Cameroun

Senior leaders of Southern Cameroons Interim Government (IG) have met in an undisclosed location in mainland Europe and exchanged views on ways to promote Ground Zero armed resistance against La Republique du Cameroun and thwart the threats posed by Anglophone CPDM officials, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from sources deep within the IG.

Our informant hinted that during the meeting Vice President Dabney Yerima and the frontline leaders discussed the latest developments in Akwaya, Fako, Meme and Mezam including the entire Ambazonia homeland.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands the talks were on issues revolving around reinforcing the armed resistance in addition to the threats Southern Cameroons is facing from Yaoundé.

Our source said Vice President Dabney Yerima stressed the need for cooperation with all restoration groups in all areas of the struggle to serve its primary purpose of promoting the Ambazonian cause against French Cameroun.

