Yaoundé: Murder investigation launched after woman’s body found in Santa Barbara

The body of a woman in her late 30s was discovered on August 22, 2023 at the Santa Barbara neighborhood in Yaoundé.

The identity card on her indicates that her name is Meiada Tchuissi Patricia born in 1985 in Yaoundé, an accountant by profession.

According to the population in the neighborhood, they noticed the corpse early in the morning and presumed she was murdered at night and dumped by the road side.

“I woke up this morning, as I was preparing to step out, I noticed this lady lying here dead. I alerted the neighbors and everyone was shocked. She was certainly killed very early this morning and dumped here because her blood still looks fresh,” one of the witnesses said.

Gendarmes were spotted on the scene to begin investigations.

The high level of insecurity in the Santa Barbara neighborhood has been alarming for the past months as cases of theft and murder, have systematically been reported on a daily basis.

Source: Cameroon News Agency