Southern Cameroons Crisis: 2 teachers kidnapped in Ndu

Suspected Ambazonia Restoration Forces have reportedly arrested two teachers on Tuesday in Ndu in the Northwest region, according to local and security sources.

The Amba fighters raided a school in Ndu town where primary school pupils were sitting for a public exam, a security source said.

“They started shooting indiscriminately in the air and dispelled the school children and kidnapped two teachers. One of the teachers was shot in the leg. The pupils had started the exams when the Restoration Forces arrived at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday,” the source said. Soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons by the regime in Yaounde were in pursuit of the Amba fighters.

Separatist fighters in Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest are known for regularly kidnapping teachers and students.

In 2019, they abducted 170 students and their teacher in Kumbo in the Northwest region. Since 2017, government forces and separatist fighters have clashed in the two regions, where separatists seek to create an independent nation.

By Fon Lawrence with additional reporting from Xinhunet