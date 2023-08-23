Unity among Amba groups will ensure success in Ground Zero

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says that only unity among all Southern Cameroons restoration groups can guarantee victory against La Republique du Cameroun.

Speaking during a war cabinet meeting on the issue of school resumption in Southern Cameroons on Tuesday, Vice President Dabney Yerima emphasized that unity among all Ambazonia frontline groups and leaders is essential to foster the struggle.

“Getting to Buea can only be possible through collaboration and unity among all stakeholders in the Southern Cameroons conflict,” Yerima said.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader also stressed that the Ambazonia diaspora should go back to its original role of providing resources to the fighters and resistance groups in Ground Zero.

Referring to efforts made at reaching a general consensus on the leadership issue, Vice President Dabney Yerima cited progress in the level of cooperation, communication, and interaction between the Interim Government and many other Southern Cameroons restoration groups.

By Chi Prudence Asong