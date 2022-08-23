Yaoundé: Minister Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh interrogated by prosecutors at the Special Criminal Court

The all-powerful Minister-Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh was interrogated by state prosecutors at the financial crime investigation unit of the Special Criminal Court in Yaoundé.

Ngoh Ngoh was seen by Cameroon Intelligence Report undercover reporter entering the Special Criminal Court headquarters in Yaoundé, although it remains unclear what he is being interrogated about. He reportedly left after around three hours audition.

We understand the President Biya acolyte was assisted by his lawyer and a close confidante.

Our source in the Special Criminal Court contacted by this reporter revealed that the highly placed political figure was interviewed after most of a $335 million loan from the IMF to combat Covid-19 could not be accounted for.

Some 15 cabinet ministers had earlier appeared at the audit bench of the Supreme Court and the Special Criminal Court to account for the funds.

Local and international media including Human Rights Watch reported gross cases of embezzlement.

In one case, the Ministry of Scientific Research received $9 million to produce the drug chloroquine. The ministry instead bought chloroquine amounting to 30 percent of the funds from China.

Other cases involve overbilling and failure to render services or provide supplies after payment.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon in March 2020, the IMF has approved two emergency loans to the central African state totaling $382 million.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files