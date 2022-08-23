US: Police arrest a Cameroonian Woman, Raissa Kengne, for shooting 2 people dead

Raissa Kengne, a Cameroonian woman, has been detained in the US after she allegedly shot three people.

According to news sources, she was detained by Atlanta police in connection with the August 22, 2022 shootings of three people in Midtown.

The international airport of the city is where the shooting took place.

Westley Freeman, 41, of Atlanta, and Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta, were both killed in the shooting, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says.

Raïssa Kengne is an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.

Freeman’s LinkedIn page describes him as an information security auditor who has worked at Ms Kengne’s former employer for nearly 17 years while Shinners is identified in Ms Kengne’s lawsuit as the general manager of her apartment complex at 1280 West Peachtree St.

In a 407-page complaint, Raissa Djuissi Kengne accused her former employer of conspiring with her building management company, her neighbours, and her own previous lawyers in order to retaliate against her.

“This case concerns the retaliation, persecution, harassment, intimidation, threats, burglary, computer hacking, phone spoofng, and other attacks the Plaintiff was subjected to upon reporting to the relevant authorities a violation of [various finance laws],” the complaint read.

