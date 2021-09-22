Yaoundé: Eto’o submits candidacy to become FECAFOOT president

Samuel Eto’o the former captain of the Indomitable Lions has made public his intention to run for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

There was widespread rumour that the retired footballer, would run for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation.

Cameroon Concord News understands that it is now official, the former captain of the Indomitable Lions is a candidate vying to replace Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

Eto’o announced his candidacy via his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

“I am honored and pleased to announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation,” read the statement from the former FC Barcelona and Inter Milan legend.

The four-time African best player award winner stated that he is the bearer of a futuristic and innovative project for the development of Cameroonian soccer as a whole. His credo is: “Give back to Cameroonian soccer its greatness”.

By Rita Akana